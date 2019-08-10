Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Reaches $4.53 Low on Aug, 10; Advance Auto Parts (AAP)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

The stock of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) reached all time low today, Aug, 10 and still has $4.30 target or 5.00% below today’s $4.53 share price. This indicates more downside for the $176.05 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.30 PT is reached, the company will be worth $8.80M less. The stock decreased 7.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 612,701 shares traded or 151.27% up from the average. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has declined 53.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.74% the S&P500.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 197 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 202 cut down and sold equity positions in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 68.39 million shares, down from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Advance Auto Parts Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 51 Reduced: 151 Increased: 131 New Position: 66.

Analysts await Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 116.67% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. MMLP’s profit will be $1.55 million for 28.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Midstream Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -114.81% EPS growth.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company has market cap of $176.05 million. The companyÂ’s Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 26 marine shore terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also offers land rental services to gas and oil companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $324,455 activity. On Wednesday, February 20 BOOTH CHRIS H bought $101 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) or 8 shares. BONDURANT ROBERT D bought $8,732 worth of stock or 693 shares. $136,200 worth of stock was bought by TAUSCHER RANDALL on Tuesday, June 11. 66 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares with value of $832 were bought by MARTIN RUBEN S. The insider Shoup Scot A bought 603 shares worth $4,214. MASSEY C SCOTT bought $13,580 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.19, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.31 million shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69 million for 16.11 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 13.31% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for 170,700 shares.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $10.35 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 24.65 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

