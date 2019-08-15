Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Reaches $4.32 Low on Aug, 15; Mercer International (MERC) Sentiment Is 1.43

The stock of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) reached all time low today, Aug, 15 and still has $3.93 target or 9.00% below today’s $4.32 share price. This indicates more downside for the $167.70M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.93 PT is reached, the company will be worth $15.09M less. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.315. About 108,662 shares traded. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has declined 53.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMLP News: 26/03/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 8 Days; 16/03/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PARTNERSHIP’S CASH FLOW TO BE IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 21/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS – DILUTED $0.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Martin Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMLP); 15/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in Stephens Energy Conference; 16/03/2018 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $284.2M; 19/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 32c

Mercer International Inc (MERC) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 76 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 53 cut down and sold stakes in Mercer International Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 50.29 million shares, up from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mercer International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 33 Increased: 39 New Position: 37.

Analysts await Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 116.67% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. MMLP’s profit will be $1.55 million for 26.97 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Martin Midstream Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -114.81% EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 0 insider sales for $324,455 activity. On Tuesday, July 23 Shoup Scot A bought $4,214 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) or 603 shares. The insider TAUSCHER RANDALL bought $2,731. MASSEY C SCOTT bought $13,580 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) on Wednesday, June 12. Another trade for 66 shares valued at $832 was made by MARTIN RUBEN S on Wednesday, February 20. Shares for $64,091 were bought by BOOTH CHRIS H. $8,732 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was bought by BONDURANT ROBERT D.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company has market cap of $167.70 million. The companyÂ’s Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 26 marine shore terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also offers land rental services to gas and oil companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. holds 37.5% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. for 16.34 million shares. Knighthead Capital Management Llc owns 1.95 million shares or 4.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Capital Management Llc has 1.92% invested in the company for 2.07 million shares. The New York-based Gates Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.8% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 888,729 shares.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $714.05 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 4.84 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.

