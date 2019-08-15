Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Reaches $4.17 52 Week Low; RCM Technologies Has 0.44 Sentiment

RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 4 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 9 trimmed and sold stakes in RCM Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now have: 3.37 million shares, down from 3.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding RCM Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

The stock of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.96 target or 5.00% below today’s $4.17 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $162.06M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $3.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.10M less. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 234,375 shares traded. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has declined 53.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 116.67% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. MMLP’s profit will be $1.55M for 26.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Martin Midstream Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -114.81% EPS growth.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company has market cap of $162.06 million. The companyÂ’s Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 26 marine shore terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also offers land rental services to gas and oil companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $324,455 activity. Shoup Scot A had bought 12 shares worth $90. $2,731 worth of stock was bought by TAUSCHER RANDALL on Monday, May 20. MARTIN RUBEN S bought $10,413 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) on Tuesday, July 23. BONDURANT ROBERT D bought $8,732 worth of stock or 693 shares. $53 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares were bought by BOOTH CHRIS H. MASSEY C SCOTT also bought $13,580 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.19, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 5.15% more from 9.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 13,715 shares. Bancorporation Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Synovus Fin, a Georgia-based fund reported 66 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 1,028 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Management accumulated 15,000 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Moreover, Texas Yale has 0.03% invested in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) for 58,300 shares. Salient Capital Advsrs Ltd Com, a Texas-based fund reported 13,334 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 290,285 shares. Gradient Invests holds 5,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) or 655 shares. Albert D Mason Inc reported 27,166 shares. 33,541 were accumulated by Virtu Limited Liability Corp.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $39.92 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. It has a 12.93 P/E ratio. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in RCM Technologies, Inc. for 187,928 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 600,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.14% invested in the company for 67,895 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0.05% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 204,610 shares.