Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO EPDC ORDIN (EPWDF) Shorts Raised By 131.47%

Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report $-0.07 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 70.83% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s analysts see -74.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 202,767 shares traded. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has declined 53.74% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMLP News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $284.2M; 26/03/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 8 Days; 16/03/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PARTNERSHIP’S CASH FLOW TO BE IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Martin Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMLP); 21/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 32c; 16/03/2018 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS – DILUTED $0.32; 19/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 15/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in Stephens Energy Conference

ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO EPDC ORDIN (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) had an increase of 131.47% in short interest. EPWDF’s SI was 53,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 131.47% from 23,200 shares previously. It closed at $22.42 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $318,119 activity. Another trade for 88 shares valued at $374 was bought by MARTIN RUBEN S. Shares for $13,580 were bought by MASSEY C SCOTT on Wednesday, June 12. $136,200 worth of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares were bought by TAUSCHER RANDALL. On Tuesday, July 23 the insider BONDURANT ROBERT D bought $6,800. Shares for $55 were bought by BOOTH CHRIS H. 57 shares were bought by Shoup Scot A, worth $242.

More notable recent Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CMRE vs. MMLP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Updates Investor Presentation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Midstream Partners Announces Strategic Initiatives Nasdaq:MMLP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.97, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.50 million shares or 2.40% more from 10.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale stated it has 0.02% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company has 17,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 18,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 109,786 shares. Barclays Plc holds 8,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 61,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 2,862 shares. Trust Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 64,590 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 468,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 1,878 shares.