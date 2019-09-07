Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 8 0.17 N/A -0.60 0.00 TC PipeLines LP 37 4.08 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and TC PipeLines LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and TC PipeLines LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.7% -15.4% TC PipeLines LP 0.00% -23.8% -6%

Risk and Volatility

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, TC PipeLines LP’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Its rival TC PipeLines LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TC PipeLines LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and TC PipeLines LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 TC PipeLines LP 2 1 0 2.33

TC PipeLines LP on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 average target price and a 0.31% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares and 68.6% of TC PipeLines LP shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.96% of TC PipeLines LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37% TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06%

For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -40.37% weaker performance while TC PipeLines LP has 26.06% stronger performance.

Summary

TC PipeLines LP beats on 6 of the 8 factors Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.