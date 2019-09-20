Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has 32.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.70% -15.40% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners L.P. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.31 2.49

As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 29.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had bearish trend while Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s rivals beat Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on 3 of the 4 factors.