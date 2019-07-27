Martin & Company Raised Its Position in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by $1.20 Million; Melvin Capital Management LP Trimmed Iron Mtn New (Put) (IRM) Position by $322,000 as Market Value Declined

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (IRM) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, down from 689,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 2.62M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 621,076 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 549,264 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $287.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 825,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.63M shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 2,710 shares to 114,521 shares, valued at $13.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

