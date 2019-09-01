Martin & Company Raised Its Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Stake by $901,602; Market Value Rose; Tiger Eye Capital Has Upped Holding in Anthem (ANTM)

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 7,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 34,978 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 27,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.36M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 30,905 shares to 7,021 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 14,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,138 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorporation Com accumulated 341 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.05% stake. Blair William Comm Il reported 0% stake. Bridges Investment Management stated it has 3,141 shares. State Street Corporation has 9.07M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 151,533 shares. Moreover, Old National National Bank In has 0.06% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 1.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Lifeplan Group owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 124,944 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Co holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 5.09 million shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has 17,837 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 34,165 shares. Martin & Company Tn reported 1.23% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Could Surge On A Settlement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pharmaceutical distributors reportedly propose $10B opioid settlement – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 17, 2019.