Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Value Rose While Alkeon Capital Management Raised Holding; Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Shareholder Choate Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position by $2.19 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 403,073 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.75 million, up from 278,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $266.41. About 736,999 shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 194.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 7,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.10M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 2,134 shares to 8,318 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 1.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $25.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 125,000 shares to 894,988 shares, valued at $46.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.14M shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “As stock soars, could Martin Marietta be eyeing another buy? – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

