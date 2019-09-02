Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Price Rose While Electron Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake; Sysco Com (SYY) Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $735,570 as Stock Value Declined

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Sysco Corp Com (SYY) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 11,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 31,865 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 43,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Sysco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 444,634 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited has invested 0.3% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.23% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Loomis Sayles & Co Lp stated it has 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance reported 3.44M shares. Wellington Shields & Co Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Davenport And Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 6,600 were reported by Davidson Investment Advsr. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Merchants Corp holds 23,791 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 48,400 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Marco Investment Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,300 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ohio-based Lifeplan has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bailard holds 79,203 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested 0.9% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.24 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (NYSE:CAH) by 13,435 shares to 379,970 shares, valued at $18.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:THR) by 76,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares to 962,905 shares, valued at $56.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.91% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 32,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.02% or 33,108 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 9,311 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 22,193 shares. Stonebridge Capital Incorporated accumulated 4,275 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv reported 143 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 8,823 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications owns 12,146 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 2,027 were reported by Huntington Natl Bank. Moreover, Cibc Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Stone Run Capital Limited Com has invested 4.27% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Toronto Dominion Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,030 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 1,698 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amer Century holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 6,300 shares. Invest Advisors owns 2,275 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $213.43 million for 18.44 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.