Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Price Rose While Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Trimmed by $8.11 Million Its Stake; As Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Market Value Rose, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Lowered by $1.97 Million Its Holding

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 151,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 964,704 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $632.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 652,486 shares traded or 79.32% up from the average. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 35,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $357.19 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $264.04. About 327,802 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33 million for 24.98 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Capital Com Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.88 million shares. Victory Capital Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 148,181 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 15,503 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 61,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 71,502 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited invested in 15,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.03% or 40,770 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 3,194 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 16,500 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 56,470 shares to 290,150 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 15,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80M for 19.19 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Finance Serv Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.55% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 95,817 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 2,335 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Pension owns 86,045 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 4,217 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Finance Networks holds 47 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Ser has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Da Davidson And Co reported 0.03% stake. Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability stated it has 1,373 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,775 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 178 shares. 5,591 were accumulated by Diversified.