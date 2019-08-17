Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake Upped by Franklin Resources Inc; Putnam Investments Maintains Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 24,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 564,984 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.66M, up from 540,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 427,386 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 910.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 122,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 136,079 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 13,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 43,022 shares to 444,169 shares, valued at $22.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Systems Inc by 1.44M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.49M shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

