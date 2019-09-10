Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake Held by Broadview Advisors Llc; On Assignment (ASGN) Stake Has Boosted by Frontier Investment Mgmt Company

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $251.63. About 170,636 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in On Assignment Inc (ASGN) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.55% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in On Assignment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 66,347 shares traded. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) has declined 28.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ASGN News: 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 76C; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 25/04/2018 – ASGN Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.01-Adj EPS $1.08; 02/04/2018 – ASGN Inc Closes Acquisition of ECS Federal LLC; 08/03/2018 Apex Systems Wins Elite Partner Award from TAPFIN; 25/04/2018 – ASGN Sees 2Q EPS 59c-EPS 66c; 02/04/2018 – ASGN INC SAYS ENTERED FIFTH AMENDMENT; THE FIFTH AMENDMENT AMENDS THE EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – ASGN to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 23rd in New York City; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q REV. $685.2M, EST. $677.8M; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Cypress Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.11% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 3,165 shares. Cipher Capital LP owns 3,467 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp has 0.06% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,274 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 164,846 shares. Hightower Lc invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Benjamin F Edwards & Comm reported 0.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 1.35M were reported by Epoch. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd reported 1,778 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1,730 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 39,999 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Construction Partners Inc by 43,500 shares to 190,848 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc by 51,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,969 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 86,734 shares to 488,340 shares, valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rydex S&P Equal Weight Etf (RSP) by 3,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,112 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE).