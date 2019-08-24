Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake Has Upped by Broadview Advisors Llc; Sather Financial Group Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $252.33. About 505,584 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5467.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 271,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 276,171 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66 million, up from 4,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David holds 1.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 66,787 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs reported 0.53% stake. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 51,148 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 143,500 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 9,213 were reported by Town Country Savings Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.75% or 7,749 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Mngmt holds 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,411 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33,521 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited reported 33,459 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company has 345,505 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd holds 2.19% or 215,183 shares. Moreover, Acropolis Management Limited Com has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,471 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 579,435 shares.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares to 72,593 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 108,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,774 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 1,989 shares. King Luther Management holds 631,245 shares. Conning Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,090 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp reported 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 3,000 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 485 shares. 176,962 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Salem Inv Counselors holds 14,723 shares. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Communications holds 0.01% or 1,226 shares. Select Equity Lp reported 3.07 million shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 4,697 shares.