Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake Has Upped by Bourgeon Capital Management Llc; Holder Quantres Asset Management LTD Upped Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $252.33. About 505,584 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 60,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 129,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 68,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.40% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 81.11 million shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 20/03/2018 – AMD Says No Performance Impact For Newly Disclosed Security Flaws — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Dual-core AMD Athlon 200GE and Athlon Pro 200GE on the way; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy sees an opportunity for AMD to increase its market share in the PC space, noting the company “now has a full line-up of PC CPUs.”; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY ENTERPRISE, EMBEDDED AND SEMI-CUSTOM (EESC) SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $532 MLN, DOWN 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forty Seven Inc by 71,677 shares to 362,633 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk reported 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.04% or 714,199 shares in its portfolio. 31,280 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Virtu Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 3,095 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Rampart Inv Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Farmers Merchants invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Southeast Asset Advsrs has 17,260 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In holds 31,495 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alkeon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 278,073 shares. British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.02% or 11,983 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 76,846 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability accumulated 1,802 shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Cp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 3,800 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,400 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx owns 0.07% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 9,900 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 600,000 shares. Oakbrook Investments reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). British Columbia Mgmt has 186,919 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 1.29 million shares. Blair William & Com Il holds 0% or 27,625 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 5,000 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 3,585 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 2,540 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com reported 17,896 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 3.98 million shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 14.05M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.