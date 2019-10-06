Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lowered Its Position by $11.50 Million as Stock Value Rose; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Holding in News New (NWSA) Has Boosted as Shares Rose

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 3.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 33.54 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452.41M, up from 29.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 1.55M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP QTRLY DIGITAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES REVENUE $279 MLN VS $219 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.89…; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER AND SHAREHOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Book Publishing Revenue $398 Million; 05/03/2018 – News Corp: Charges, Writedowns Relate to Investment in Foxtel, Long-lived Assets at FOX SPORTS Australia; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 11/05/2018 – News Corp says governments must curb Big Tech data abuse; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technology

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.03 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $261.93. About 639,865 shares traded or 13.60% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 59,743 shares to 4.38M shares, valued at $592.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 64,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.31M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $215.81 million for 19.04 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.59% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 22,928 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 300,000 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 32,269 shares stake. Ftb Advisors reported 2,275 shares. Mader And Shannon Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Cetera Advsr Llc owns 1,150 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Royal London Asset has invested 0.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Stonebridge Inc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Fayez Sarofim & holds 0% or 1,612 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 1,562 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Indiana-based Old National Retail Bank In has invested 0.39% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty has 6.3% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1.55 million shares.

