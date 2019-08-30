Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Cut Holding by $3.68 Million; Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Boosted Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Stake

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 11,530 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 9,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $369.55. About 96,332 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 126,265 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40M, down from 144,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $253.88. About 75,085 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES

