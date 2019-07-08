Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $1.15 Million as Stock Price Rose; Oakmont Partners Lowered Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $301,265

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $227.61. About 167,394 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $300.71. About 1.04 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.28 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Singapore-based National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has invested 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Charter reported 0.07% stake. Rodgers Brothers reported 1,650 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 105,520 shares stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 215 shares. Tiger Ltd stated it has 714,000 shares. Bluestein R H & Communications invested in 81,878 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) stated it has 17,351 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Llc reported 6,214 shares. Capstone Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,870 shares. Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 6,000 are held by Barbara Oil. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0.41% or 545,752 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management stated it has 14,245 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. NARAYEN SHANTANU also sold $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. GESCHKE CHARLES M sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95 million. Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M. Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39 million.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,613 shares to 18,918 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based King Luther Capital Mngmt has invested 0.97% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Electron Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 56,279 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Lc owns 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 46 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 4,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Lc holds 34,971 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company owns 6,701 shares. Palisade Ltd Liability Company Nj has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). National Bank Of Mellon Corp has 1.05 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Wheatland Advsr reported 5,075 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council holds 15,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sun Life stated it has 106 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc has invested 1.26% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 20,565 are owned by Mirae Asset Investments. Gratia Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,892 shares or 3.78% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.12 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $3.25 per share. MLM’s profit will be $195.29M for 18.24 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 358.82% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

