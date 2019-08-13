Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $864,099; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 4,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 11,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $248.5. About 353,536 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 125,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, down from 131,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.87. About 1.63M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 12,211 shares to 167,447 shares, valued at $22.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX) by 40,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6,549 shares to 40,717 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 10,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Co Com Stk (NYSE:DIS).

