Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Meredith Com (MDP) Stock Declined, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Upped by $2.93 Million Its Stake

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 4,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 11,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $252.67. About 555,132 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Meredith Corp Com (MDP) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 53,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.64 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 282,789 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 15/05/2018 – PATRICK MCCREERY ELECTED PRESIDENT OF MEREDITH LOCAL MEDIA GROUP; 15/03/2018 – Meredith Monk’s Cellular Songs in New York – deeply affecting; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH SAYS EXPECTS THAT HEADCOUNT REDUCTION WILL RESULT IN SEVERANCE COSTS & CASH EXPENDITURES OF UP TO ABOUT $145 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports lllustrated titles; 09/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.545 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints To Sign Cameron Meredith; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Net $32M-Net $44M; 21/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Ravens To Meet With WR Cameron Meredith

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited holds 18,095 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 5,005 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.96M shares. Whittier Trust Communications reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 454,286 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 6,126 shares. Macquarie Gru invested in 0.06% or 671,583 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 349,122 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 814,826 shares stake. State Street Corp holds 0.02% or 5.59 million shares in its portfolio. Principal Gru reported 176,883 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 76,287 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 33,497 shares in its portfolio. Fairpointe Limited Com reported 1.78M shares or 3.28% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 1,515 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc Com (NYSE:LZB) by 77,619 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $81.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc Com (NYSE:MUSA) by 28,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,546 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Meredith Corp. (MDP) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5.5% to $0.575; 4.3% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Authentic Brands a leader in Sports Illustrated bidding – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Meredith Corporation Rolls Out The Red Carpet To Showcase New Programming Powered By Its Predictive Intelligence At 2019 NewFronts – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “It Might Be A Good Idea To Catch The Meredith Corp. Falling Knife – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msciemerging (IEMG) by 25,778 shares to 106,444 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).