Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.60 Million as Shares Rose; Adirondack Research & Management Has Increased Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Position by $302,000

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, down from 13,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $266.85. About 276,559 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 143,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 7.15M shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $265.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 801 shares to 4,410 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 23,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79M for 19.39 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,778 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Raymond James has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 31,865 shares. 3,027 were reported by Nordea Investment Ab. Shell Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). South Dakota Inv Council invested in 12,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Wms Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 907 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 494 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 30,814 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.01% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 3,000 shares. 2,910 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 88,952 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% stake. 2,352 are owned by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $139.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 185,500 shares to 14,021 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cowen Inc by 78,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,135 shares, and cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX).