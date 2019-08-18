Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Share Price Rose While Rockland Trust Co Raised Its Stake; Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Valuation Declined While Hollencrest Securities Has Lifted by $300,941 Its Position

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 20,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 71,517 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, up from 50,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 389,399 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 8.44M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Bristol Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,936 shares. Hoplite Capital Mgmt Lp has 127,146 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 4,497 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.26% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 350,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% or 5,504 shares. 366,697 were reported by Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company. Cetera Llc holds 0.02% or 1,561 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 31,560 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 31,643 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Management Ks. Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Co Nj has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,275 shares. Epoch Inv Inc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1.35M shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,025 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 340,004 shares to 38,546 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 13,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,105 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 4,132 shares to 240,680 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) by 6,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,629 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com has 20,038 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al holds 54,148 shares. Financial Counselors invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Waters Parkerson & Llc invested in 35,245 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lynch & Associate In holds 13,503 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 9,182 are held by Dubuque Bank & Company. Pnc Fin Grp Inc accumulated 6.88M shares or 0.33% of the stock. First Bank & Co Of Newtown has invested 0.5% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Captrust accumulated 76,121 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Co Oh holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,011 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 30,900 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 99,997 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rockland Trust has invested 0.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aimz Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 5,087 shares.