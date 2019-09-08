Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Share Price Rose While Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $7.12 Million; Charter Communication (CHTR) Holder Selkirk Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $258.03. About 254,427 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM)

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $425.72. About 625,063 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 07/05/2018 – Celebrating National Charter School Week: Highlighting Record Breaking Results, Recognizing Teachers; 19/03/2018 – NY DPS: PSC Issues Orders to Show Cause to Penalize Charter Communications and Potentially Terminate NYC Franchise Agreements -; 03/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S RAMAPHOSA: MINING CHARTER WILL BE FINALIZED `SOON’; 14/05/2018 – SPECTRUM ENTERPRISE – WILL INVEST MORE THAN $1 BLN IN NEW FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 02/04/2018 – State Dept: U.S. Department of State Renews Charter of Cultural Property Advisory Committee; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Scituate Charter Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:30 PM; 02/04/2018 – Top East Coast Jet Charter Service lands in Austin, Texas; 11/04/2018 – KIM HENG OFFSHORE & MARINE – SECURED ONE YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT FOR TWO ANCHOR HANDLING TUG / SUPPLY VESSELS FROM OIL FIRM IN MALAYSIA; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications 1Q EPS 70c

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 272,332 shares to 268,618 shares, valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,846 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,253 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Adams Natural Res Fund Inc owns 7,000 shares. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 1,989 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 16,464 were accumulated by Weik Cap Mgmt. Sasco Ct owns 2,801 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Proshare Lc owns 7,546 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 3,000 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com reported 20,565 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt invested in 58,953 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,226 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 178 shares. Automobile Association holds 19,766 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei holds 88,913 shares.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.74 EPS, down 17.54% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $373.99 million for 61.17 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.18% EPS growth.