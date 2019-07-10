Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Market Value Rose While Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding; Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Amazon (AMZN) Stake by $558,920; Market Value Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $228.94. About 337,016 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Com invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aspiriant Ltd Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,135 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 296 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 700 shares. Sands Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 7.22% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Dodge And Cox reported 580 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 850 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc owns 2,319 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap City Fl holds 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,227 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 370 shares. The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citigroup reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Graybill Bartz Assoc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 135 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Company holds 4.6% or 82,559 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset owns 10,348 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull predicts Amazon’s one-day shipping boost – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canopy Growth Is the Biggest Cannabis Company, But Is It the Best? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Battle On Making Dynamex “ABC” Into Law Now Moves Into The California Senate – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Walgreens Boots Alliance a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 32,408 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $3.25 per share. MLM’s profit will be $195.29M for 18.34 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 358.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 51 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 11,880 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.97M shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Service Inc owns 143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Skylands Ltd Company has 32,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 15,621 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 10,659 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 2,275 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Stone Run Cap Ltd Llc has 4.27% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 43,125 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 282,250 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,475 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson Com has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Southeast Asset Inc has 17,260 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $89.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.