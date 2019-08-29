Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding Held by Hoplite Capital Management Lp; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Greylin Investment Mangement Has Increased by $1.24 Million Its Stake

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $253.19. About 522,386 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00M, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 6.61 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China looks to speed up chip plans as U.S. trade tensions boil; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability has invested 0.64% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 543,977 shares. Community Bancorp Na invested 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 11,730 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,359 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shine Inv Advisory owns 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 275 shares. Golub Group Ltd Liability Company reported 5,894 shares. Blair William And Com Il invested in 212,858 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs reported 849,952 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Smith Moore reported 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tctc Limited Liability Company stated it has 225,793 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 4,233 shares stake. Paloma Prns invested in 103,398 shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 83,935 shares to 104,670 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 23,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,635 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36,866 shares to 401,600 shares, valued at $42.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 166,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,377 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc holds 81,747 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm has 253 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd accumulated 2,900 shares or 0.11% of the stock. California-based Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.51% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Investments has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 27 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 0.22% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 3,000 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 278,073 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,500 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.11% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Motco stated it has 650 shares. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.55% or 838,067 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund has 7,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Lomas Cap Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 258,009 shares. Asset Mngmt One has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).