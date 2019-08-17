Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Old National Bancorp Lifted Holding by $1.32 Million; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose, Richard Bernstein Advisors Lifted Stake

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 285.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 63,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 86,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 22,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52M shares traded or 76.86% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon Announced the China Launch of the Program, Called Project Gigaton, in a Speech at Tsinghua University; 12/05/2018 – Walmart says Flipkart could go public in as early as four years – filing; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Flipkart Deal Agreements Include Customary Termination Rights for Walmart, Other Parties if Deals Haven’t Closed by March 9, 2019 –Filing; 04/04/2018 – Tesco and Morrisons lead Britain’s ‘big four’ supermarkets-Kantar Worldpanel; 30/05/2018 – If its patent filings were any indication, Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 06/04/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart finishes due diligence to buy Flipkart stake: Report; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO confirms Walmart is to take control of India’s Flipkart; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Bids to Upend U.K. Supermarkets via Deal With Walmart

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 6,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 31,495 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 24,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 389,399 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M

