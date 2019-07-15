Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Cut Position by $3.68 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Price Declined, Plancorp Boosted by $1.21 Million Its Position

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 443,582 shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500.

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,265 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40M, down from 144,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $224.99. About 653,975 shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Com Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Washington National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 3,564 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 120,468 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 6,459 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.06% or 63,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 111,829 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.37% or 1,786 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 145,782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monetary Management reported 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Northern Trust holds 846,279 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 570 shares. Johnson Fin Grp has 218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Orrstown Finance Svcs Inc invested in 0.03% or 376 shares.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commerce (CBSH) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TCF or CBSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares Well-Rewarded For Its Quality And Stability – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2019: TW,HLNE,CBSH – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.81 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Callahan Daniel D. sold $201,670. BARTH KEVIN G sold $427,376 worth of stock or 6,976 shares.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.12 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $3.25 per share. MLM’s profit will be $195.29M for 18.03 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 358.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Prtnrs Ltd Com has 9.83% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 29,500 shares. 23,812 are held by Davidson Invest Advisors. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 450,770 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 76 shares. Tru Inv Advsrs holds 0.54% or 2,275 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Company holds 0.02% or 27,704 shares in its portfolio. 5,200 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Moreover, Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc invested in 0.11% or 1,779 shares. 58,953 are owned by Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Diversified Trust has 5,418 shares. 2,730 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited reported 14,926 shares stake.