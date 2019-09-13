Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Harvey Partners Has Cut Stake by $2.26 Million; Diversified Trust Co Boosted Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $617,091

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 19,662 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $262.68. About 132,658 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 3,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 11,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 8,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 878,308 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 7,164 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $82.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,760 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Inv Inc holds 1,500 shares. 4,675 are owned by Banque Pictet & Cie. Cidel Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 36,368 shares. Quantum Capital Management reported 5,288 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 13,918 were reported by Investec Asset North America. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund has 0.2% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,809 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Inv Associates Inc has invested 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hendley holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 21,475 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 774,359 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Covington Investment Advisors holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 19,845 shares. Argyle Mngmt Inc invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jlb & Associates invested in 0.76% or 21,593 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.78% or 239,763 shares.

