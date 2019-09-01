Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $864,099; Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Valuation Declined While Indaba Capital Management LP Trimmed by $2.94 Million Its Position

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 4,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 11,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 428,305 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 3.58 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 160,800 shares to 932,084 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 34,611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 67,398 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation holds 0.01% or 168,652 shares. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 62,602 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 35,796 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd invested in 0% or 62,089 shares. Moreover, Maverick Cap Limited has 2.89% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 10.04 million shares. 323,493 were reported by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. 3,326 were reported by Grp Inc. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 291,215 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Strs Ohio has 0.12% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Lc holds 2.48% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 282,250 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 53,621 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss State Bank holds 0.05% or 209,050 shares. Cipher Lp has invested 0.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bb&T Securities Ltd Company holds 8,175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 1,989 shares. 444,699 are owned by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co. Lipe Dalton owns 1.25% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 8,469 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 3,148 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 9,311 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Michigan-based Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Raymond James Financial Serv holds 2,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 4,210 shares.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6,549 shares to 40,717 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 6,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

