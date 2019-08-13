Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Broadview Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $301,500; Harvest Management Position in Red Hat (RHT) Lowered as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $247.98. About 2,466 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 6,650 shares to 21,761 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Storage Inc by 194,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,050 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has 0.21% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Argent Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 3,355 shares. First Natl Tru holds 0.02% or 1,158 shares. Advisor Limited holds 0.04% or 1,487 shares. Sg Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 47,012 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 5,927 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 8,000 shares or 0.71% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 450,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Bankshares holds 12,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 107,646 shares. 2,625 were accumulated by Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Hoplite Management LP holds 127,146 shares. Virtu Limited owns 3,095 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 10,659 shares. Cipher LP holds 3,467 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 440 were reported by Synovus Corp. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 122,565 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 104,547 shares. Gotham Asset Lc, New York-based fund reported 31,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Reilly Advsr Limited reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 251,016 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 1,500 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 3,789 shares. Highland Cap Management LP holds 0.04% or 3,400 shares. Cwm Lc owns 192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 792,453 shares.