Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Atika Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.41 Million as Share Price Rose; Alphamark Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by $4.08 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $258.03. About 254,427 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 75,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 75,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 1.44 million shares traded or 26.02% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $97.31 million for 16.87 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited holds 102,162 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning invested in 0.01% or 4,246 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 138,664 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.83% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 37,680 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 217,735 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 178,847 shares. 339 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation. World Asset stated it has 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 56,300 shares. E&G Advsrs LP has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Blair William & Co Il accumulated 36,437 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 1,834 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,004 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited reported 788,000 shares.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emer Mkts (EEMS) by 20,000 shares to 91,200 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,041 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “XPO Logistics: Truckloads Of Alpha? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why XPO Logistics Stock Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 58,360 shares. Lateef Mgmt Lp holds 126,265 shares or 4.3% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 5,871 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0.02% or 39,999 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers owns 20,010 shares. Blackrock reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First National Tru Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,158 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 107,646 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,315 shares. 1,659 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Iridian Asset Lc Ct stated it has 920,626 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com reported 20,565 shares. Moore Capital LP has 0.16% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 25,600 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 107,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Galapagos Nv.