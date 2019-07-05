Martin Marietta Matls Com (MLM) Market Valuation Rose While Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $343,000; Motorola Solutions Com New (MSI) Shareholder Horizon Investments Lowered Stake by $2.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (MSI) by 91.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 15,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 17,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $170.48. About 319,474 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 1,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 4,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $230.87. About 124,557 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 7,164 shares to 38,621 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $247.45 million for 28.04 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 5,757 shares to 193,677 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Large Cap (VV) by 95,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

