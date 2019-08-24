Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) to pay $0.55 on Sep 30, 2019; Westell Technologies – Class A (WSTL) Shorts Lowered By 46.41%

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) is expected to pay $0.55 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:MLM) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s current price of $252.33 translates into 0.22% yield. Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $252.33. About 505,584 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $26500 highest and $194 lowest target. $230’s average target is -8.85% below currents $252.33 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of MLM in report on Friday, April 12 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural-resource building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.87 billion. The firm provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. It has a 31.37 P/E ratio. It also makes and markets magnesia chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for clients in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.