Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) to pay $0.55 on Sep 30, 2019; Servicesource International Has 0.87 Sentiment

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) is expected to pay $0.55 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:MLM) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s current price of $255.11 translates into 0.22% yield. Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $255.11. About 298,330 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta

Servicesource International Inc (SREV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 34 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 39 reduced and sold their stock positions in Servicesource International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 61.39 million shares, down from 64.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Servicesource International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 23 Increased: 25 New Position: 9.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company has market cap of $90.12 million. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 3.59% of its portfolio in ServiceSource International, Inc. for 5.52 million shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 6.27 million shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.37% invested in the company for 1.94 million shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. Silverback Asset Management Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.70 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Net Limited Com reported 6,681 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.09% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Amp Invsts Ltd stated it has 15,932 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 257,699 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 4,105 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fosun Intl owns 1,063 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Com accumulated 17,999 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co reported 366,697 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 4,083 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 19,101 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 107,646 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Eagle Asset accumulated 0.51% or 471,717 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 22,829 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural-resource building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.93 billion. The firm provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. It has a 31.71 P/E ratio. It also makes and markets magnesia chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for clients in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services.

