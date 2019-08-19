Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) to pay $0.55 on Sep 30, 2019; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Sentiment Is 1.14

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) is expected to pay $0.55 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:MLM) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s current price of $254.84 translates into 0.22% yield. Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 427,386 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M

Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 279 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 245 decreased and sold their stock positions in Rockwell Automation Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 80.96 million shares, down from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Rockwell Automation Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 203 Increased: 204 New Position: 75.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. holds 5.3% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. for 151,110 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 3.03 million shares or 4.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M. Kraus & Co has 3.23% invested in the company for 31,448 shares. The Texas-based Crossvault Capital Management Llc has invested 2.96% in the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,102 shares.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.09 million for 16.78 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.59 billion. It operates in two divisions, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural-resource building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.91 billion. The firm provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. It has a 31.68 P/E ratio. It also makes and markets magnesia chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for clients in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services.

