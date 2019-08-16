Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) to pay $0.55 on Sep 30, 2019; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Cabot (CBT)

Among 2 analysts covering Cabot (NYSE:CBT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cabot has $4100 highest and $4000 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 7.46% above currents $37.69 stock price. Cabot had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight”. See Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) is expected to pay $0.55 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:MLM) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s current price of $250.08 translates into 0.22% yield. Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $250.08. About 393,315 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta sees growth potential as states bulk up infrastructure spending – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lipe Dalton owns 8,469 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De reported 450,162 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 8,907 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 8,823 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company reported 27,704 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 1,177 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited reported 1,025 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 97,837 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 107,646 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 7,546 shares.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural-resource building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.62 billion. The firm provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. It has a 31.09 P/E ratio. It also makes and markets magnesia chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for clients in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services.

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $26500 highest and $194 lowest target. $230’s average target is -8.03% below currents $250.08 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of MLM in report on Friday, April 12 to “Buy” rating. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cabot Corporation’s (NYSE:CBT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cabot Corp (CBT) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Cabot (NYSE:CBT), The Stock That Dropped 21% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$45.80, Is Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The firm offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It has a 10.39 P/E ratio. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature gas and oil well construction.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 34 investors sold Cabot Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, a Texas-based fund reported 195,450 shares. Laurion Management Limited Partnership holds 10,042 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 0% or 225,502 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 1,666 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 2,995 shares. Bailard holds 8,500 shares. State Street Corp owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 1.57M shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 1.12 million are owned by Snyder Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Captrust reported 385 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,167 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc accumulated 6,049 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Malaga Cove Llc reported 14,022 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.