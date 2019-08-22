Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) to pay $0.55 on Sep 30, 2019; JAPAN DISPLAY ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (JNNDF) Shorts Increased By 8.1%

JAPAN DISPLAY INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) had an increase of 8.1% in short interest. JNNDF’s SI was 4.48 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.1% from 4.14M shares previously. With 34,300 avg volume, 131 days are for JAPAN DISPLAY INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)’s short sellers to cover JNNDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.60% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.59. About 5,000 shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) is expected to pay $0.55 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:MLM) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s current price of $253.25 translates into 0.22% yield. Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $253.25. About 665,914 shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $26500 highest and $194 lowest target. $230’s average target is -9.18% below currents $253.25 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan initiated the shares of MLM in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 1.05 million shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 209,050 shares. Cordasco Finance reported 47 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 26,849 shares. Motco has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Hawaiian State Bank has 180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap L P reported 35,410 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 53,621 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0.07% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Aldebaran owns 2,950 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 81,747 shares. Regions Financial Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,253 shares. Two Sigma Secs has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Hoplite Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 3.06% or 127,146 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 9,060 shares.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural-resource building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.81 billion. The firm provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. It has a 31.48 P/E ratio. It also makes and markets magnesia chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for clients in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services.

Another recent and important Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Japan Display, Inc. ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2018.

Japan Display Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan. The company has market cap of $449.55 million. It offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; and displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, and other applications; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; and industrial applications. It currently has negative earnings. Japan Display Inc. also provides landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.