Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stake Has Increased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Nexus Investment Management Has Trimmed by $314,100 Its Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 55,205 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, up from 48,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $251.41. About 369,726 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 71.49 million shares traded or 38.36% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE – POWER AND OIL & GAS INDUSTRIES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Making Significant Progress on $20B Dispositions Planned for 2018, 2019; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 22/04/2018 – Retirement Shock: Need to Find a Job After a 40 Years at General Electric; 21/05/2018 – QATPL, HEI AND GE START OF COMBINED CYCLE OPS AT BHIKKI

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,814 shares to 125,872 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,895 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc B (NYSE:NKE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

