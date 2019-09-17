Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Shares Rose While Cannell Peter B & Company Decreased Its Holding by $2.86 Million; Wespac Advisors Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $302,438

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.86. About 7.25M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 12,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 40,297 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.27M, down from 52,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $267.64. About 187,744 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 11,669 shares to 3,150 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,600 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 1.56M shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $55.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,400 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79M for 19.45 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.