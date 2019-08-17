Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Upped Its Holding by $2.35 Million; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.78 Million as Stock Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 11,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 44,945 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 389,399 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 141,771 shares to 5,692 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,707 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Materials declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta sees growth potential as states bulk up infrastructure spending – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 1,177 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management has 292,559 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 20,263 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And has 284,269 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 13,326 were accumulated by Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 10,659 shares. Bb&T holds 17,485 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs reported 20,565 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 0.01% or 2,275 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 153 shares. Lockheed Martin Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 15,240 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 80,814 are owned by National Pension Ser. Salem Investment Counselors reported 14,723 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants Incorporated accumulated 1.27% or 60,057 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 5.84 million shares. Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Port Management has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,773 shares. Sadoff Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waverton Mngmt Ltd holds 454,513 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) holds 1.68% or 959,892 shares in its portfolio. Willis Counsel holds 122,600 shares. Texas-based Westwood Grp Inc has invested 1.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm, Israel-based fund reported 36,467 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 217,803 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt owns 2.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,716 shares. White Pine holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,564 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il accumulated 131,791 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 338.51 million shares.