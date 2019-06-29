Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Raised Stake; As General Dynamics (GD) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 2,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,628 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, up from 94,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $230.11. About 924,835 shares traded or 60.87% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 595.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 9,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,685 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 1,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $181.82. About 2.45 million shares traded or 92.63% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stoc (ITOT) by 4,704 shares to 48,392 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Multi (NYSE:MMT) by 84,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,278 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Unit Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,561 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 195,253 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Odey Asset Grp Ltd stated it has 15,000 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc owns 44,945 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. 22,829 were reported by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Motco invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 1,045 are held by Finance Counselors Incorporated. Heritage Investors Mngmt reported 1.2% stake. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc Nj owns 2,275 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 2,238 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lateef Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4.3% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Regions holds 3,253 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 50,400 shares to 409,830 shares, valued at $26.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 15,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,822 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt Com holds 0.15% or 31,512 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.03% or 28,731 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Numerixs Inv Techs stated it has 15,600 shares. Blair William And Com Il has 17,904 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited reported 10,480 shares. 4,669 are owned by Allen Investment Ltd. Moreover, Washington Tru has 0.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 4,699 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 7,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 4,592 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has 1.13 million shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 1,271 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Cap Ltd Llc has 1.54% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 700,400 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 229,100 shares or 0.27% of the stock.