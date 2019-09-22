Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Share Value Rose While Tributary Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 559,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.47M, up from 539,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Cuts Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Dividend; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 1,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 9,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 7,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $266.41. About 736,999 shares traded or 32.49% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp by 17,900 shares to 23,700 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,980 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intll Grp holds 0.02% or 25,192 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,894 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability invested in 3,440 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 3,552 shares stake. Cleararc Cap reported 915 shares. Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 350,188 shares. River Mercantile Asset Llp owns 3,753 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Old Natl Commercial Bank In reported 33,335 shares. Select Equity Group Inc Lp owns 2.98M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt accumulated 11,163 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Hartford Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 6,851 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 29,700 shares to 276,089 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,850 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forte Adv owns 25,794 shares. 12,578 were accumulated by Atwood And Palmer. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt stated it has 11,361 shares. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 0.65% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 800,310 were accumulated by Hikari Tsushin Incorporated. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 50,598 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Co owns 1.17 million shares. Dean Investment Assocs Limited Co reported 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 911,136 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited holds 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 37,332 shares. Golub Gp Ltd Llc has 674,855 shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Davis R M Inc owns 5,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

