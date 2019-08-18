Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Lowered Holding as Shares Rose; Dock Street Asset Management Lowered Ansys (ANSS) Position by $504,868

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys (ANSS) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 2,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 63,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 66,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 365,146 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 91,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.82 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 427,386 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M owns 101,828 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 11,888 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 26 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.06% or 8,116 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 446,441 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 6,593 shares. Alps Advsrs has 5,147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amer Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.52% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 155,988 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 384,970 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company reported 1,664 shares.

