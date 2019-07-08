Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) and Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 201 3.49 N/A 7.96 27.31 Griffon Corporation 16 0.36 N/A 0.64 24.69

Demonstrates Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and Griffon Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Griffon Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Martin Marietta Materials Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Griffon Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and Griffon Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Griffon Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Griffon Corporation has beta of 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. are 1.8 and 1. Competitively, Griffon Corporation has 2.7 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Griffon Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and Griffon Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Griffon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is $220.33, with potential downside of -3.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and Griffon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.5%. 0.6% are Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Griffon Corporation has 8.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.54% 2.67% 20.45% 17.92% 1.8% 26.44% Griffon Corporation -2.18% -19.42% -10.96% 24.25% -29.37% 50.05%

For the past year Martin Marietta Materials Inc. has weaker performance than Griffon Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Martin Marietta Materials Inc. beats Griffon Corporation.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. In addition, the company manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for use in the steel industry. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, manufactures, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers. Its Clopay Plastic Products segment develops and produces embossed, laminated, and printed specialty plastic films for hygienic, health-care, and industrial products; and sells to consumer products companies. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.