Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

As General Building Materials companies, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 200 3.45 N/A 7.96 27.31 Builders FirstSource Inc. 14 0.26 N/A 1.87 8.65

In table 1 we can see Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Builders FirstSource Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Builders FirstSource Inc. 0.00% 39.1% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Builders FirstSource Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Builders FirstSource Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Builders FirstSource Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

The consensus price target of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is $220.33, with potential downside of -4.55%. Competitively the consensus price target of Builders FirstSource Inc. is $15, which is potential -11.61% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Martin Marietta Materials Inc. appears more favorable than Builders FirstSource Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. shares and 93.5% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Builders FirstSource Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.54% 2.67% 20.45% 17.92% 1.8% 26.44% Builders FirstSource Inc. -2.71% 13.17% 19.1% 25.88% -13.03% 48.03%

For the past year Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Martin Marietta Materials Inc. beats Builders FirstSource Inc.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. In addition, the company manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for use in the steel industry. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.