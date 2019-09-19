Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Touches $271.23 High on Sep, 19; DNB Financial (DNBF) Sentiment Is 3.1

DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) investors sentiment increased to 3.1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.40, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 31 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 10 trimmed and sold stakes in DNB Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 3.28 million shares, up from 1.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding DNB Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 19.

The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) reached all time high today, Sep, 19 and still has $282.08 target or 4.00% above today’s $271.23 share price. This indicates more upside for the $16.94B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $282.08 PT is reached, the company will be worth $677.40 million more. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $271.23. About 95,962 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79M for 19.71 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.94 billion. The firm mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It has a 33.72 P/E ratio. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell & Com Invest Adviser reported 0.13% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 0% or 600 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 7,083 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 8,449 are held by Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx. Contravisory Invest Management Inc has 1,536 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 689 shares. 1,923 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. 85,900 are held by Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, B & T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt has 0.59% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Meeder Asset has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has 1,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 1.58M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “As stock soars, could Martin Marietta be eyeing another buy? – Triangle Business Journal” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $28500 highest and $194 lowest target. $240’s average target is -11.51% below currents $271.23 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”.

More notable recent DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. and DNB Financial Corporation Announce Regulatory Approvals for Pending Merger – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DNB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DNB Financial Corporation Declares a $0.07 Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. DNBF’s profit will be $3.07M for 16.13 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.33% EPS growth.

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $198.36 million. The firm offers deposit products, including time and demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It has a 17.69 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products comprising secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans; fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $93,787 activity.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 2.52% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation for 219,042 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 229,000 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Trust Co has 0.41% invested in the company for 103,755 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 99,598 shares.