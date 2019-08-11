Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Touches $249.41 High on Aug, 11; Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barrington. The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. See Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) latest ratings:

The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) reached all time high today, Aug, 11 and still has $269.36 target or 8.00% above today’s $249.41 share price. This indicates more upside for the $15.57 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $269.36 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.25B more. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $249.41. About 311,095 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition

Among 7 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 13. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt invested 0.14% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Laurion Limited Partnership stated it has 400 shares. Conning Inc owns 1,090 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Company owns 31 shares. 1,691 are owned by Bokf Na. Icon Advisers Incorporated Co accumulated 20,010 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Strs Ohio stated it has 163,195 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd has 3,095 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,779 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,304 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 604 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Capital Fund Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.57 billion. The firm mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It has a 31.01 P/E ratio. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Merit Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,386 were reported by Ameritas Inv Partners. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 714,966 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De reported 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Blair William And Il invested in 15,399 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 6,495 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Strs Ohio owns 5,000 shares. 1.05M were accumulated by Perceptive Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm has 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 24,255 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 18,502 shares in its portfolio. Timpani Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 2.59% or 87,508 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Company owns 267,995 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It has a 52.91 P/E ratio. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $200,000 was bought by Frost Ronald.