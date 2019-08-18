Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Reaches $254.84 High on Aug, 18; Northeast Investment Management Raised American Tower (AMT) Position

Northeast Investment Management increased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management acquired 9,468 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 174,428 shares with $34.37M value, up from 164,960 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $98.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.68M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) reached all time high today, Aug, 18 and still has $267.58 target or 5.00% above today’s $254.84 share price. This indicates more upside for the $15.91 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $267.58 PT is reached, the company will be worth $795.60 million more. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 427,386 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $26500 highest and $194 lowest target. $230’s average target is -9.75% below currents $254.84 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta sees growth potential as states bulk up infrastructure spending – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.91 billion. The firm mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It has a 31.68 P/E ratio. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $22500 highest and $167 lowest target. $205.33’s average target is -7.89% below currents $222.93 stock price. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Friday, June 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $22200 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer.

Northeast Investment Management decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,893 shares to 183,102 valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 3,532 shares and now owns 3,583 shares. Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) was reduced too.