Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Reaches $246.77 After 4.00% Up Move; FREESEAS ORDINARY SHARES (FREEF) Shorts Increased By 1.31%

The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.29% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $246.77. About 262,014 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin MariettaThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $15.31 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $256.64 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MLM worth $612.40M more.

FREESEAS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FREEF) had an increase of 1.31% in short interest. FREEF’s SI was 77,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.31% from 76,400 shares previously. With 46,000 avg volume, 2 days are for FREESEAS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FREEF)’s short sellers to cover FREEF’s short positions. The stock increased 45.23% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0035. About 65,954 shares traded or 56.95% up from the average. FreeSeas Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREEF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded the shares of MLM in report on Friday, February 15 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. Longbow maintained the shares of MLM in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $232 target in Friday, April 12 report.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.31 billion. The firm mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It has a 30.68 P/E ratio. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 1,487 were reported by Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advsrs Inc invested 0.78% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 5,778 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc accumulated 3,459 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 8,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,129 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,275 were accumulated by Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Co Nj. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co has 8,907 shares. 8,091 are held by Aqr Capital. Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 0% or 4,697 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

FreeSeas Inc., a drybulk shipping company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company has market cap of $2,793. The firm transports various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice. It currently has negative earnings. It operates two handysize dry bulk carriers.