Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Is At $250.98 Formed Wedge; Raytheon Co (RTN) Sentiment Is 1.46

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) formed wedge up with $268.55 target or 7.00% above today’s $250.98 share price. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) has $15.61B valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $250.98. About 551,521 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16

Raytheon Co (RTN) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 517 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 355 sold and trimmed holdings in Raytheon Co. The funds in our database now hold: 198.48 million shares, down from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Raytheon Co in top ten stock positions increased from 13 to 17 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 303 Increased: 376 New Position: 141.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $26500 highest and $194 lowest target. $226.71’s average target is -9.67% below currents $250.98 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, July 31. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $821.73M for 16.34 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $188.26. About 1.25M shares traded. Raytheon Company (RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $53.72 billion. It operates through five divisions: Integrated Defense Systems ; Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. It has a 17.35 P/E ratio. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems.

Oakmont Corp holds 7.7% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company for 300,276 shares.

